Two of Three Encino Stabbing Victims Released From Hospital

Two of the three people injured in a stabbing attack at Encino Hospital Medical Center have been released from a hospital.

A third victim remained in fair, but stable, condition Saturday, according to the hospital where they were treated after Friday's stabbing.

The victims were identified as two nurses and a doctor who worked at the Encino medical center. All three were removed from the hospital and taken by ambulance to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

A 35-year-old man who presented himself as a patient was arrested in the attack. He is being held on $3 million bond. Details about a motive were not immediately available.

After the stabbings, the man barricaded himself inside the hospital. He was taken into custody following a SWAT standoff.

An ultrasound technician saw him moments before the attack.

"He just looked very anxious," said witness Benjamin Roman. "He was sweating a lot. Half his shirt was drenched with sweat. He had a dog with him."

An officer at the scene told reporters that the attacker's identity was known to authorities, that he has had several previous run-ins with police and has been arrested twice in the past for assaulting officers. His most recent arrest occurred last year, police said.