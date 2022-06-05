Two of Three Encino Stabbing Victims Released From Hospital

Two of the three people injured in a stabbing attack at Encino Hospital Medical Center have been released from a hospital.
A third victim remained in fair, but stable, condition Saturday, according to the hospital where they were treated after Friday's stabbing.
The victims were identified as two nurses and a doctor who worked at the Encino medical center. All three were removed from the hospital and taken by ambulance to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
A 35-year-old man who presented himself as a patient was arrested in the attack. He is being held on $3 million bond. Details about a motive were not immediately available.
After the stabbings, the man barricaded himself inside the hospital. He was taken into custody following a SWAT standoff.
An ultrasound technician saw him moments before the attack.
"He just looked very anxious," said witness Benjamin Roman. "He was sweating a lot. Half his shirt was drenched with sweat. He had a dog with him."
An officer at the scene told reporters that the attacker's identity was known to authorities, that he has had several previous run-ins with police and has been arrested twice in the past for assaulting officers. His most recent arrest occurred last year, police said.