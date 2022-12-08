‘Enchanted' Lights Are Shimmering at a Beautiful Buellton Garden

What to Know Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden in Buellton

Dec. 9-11 and 16-18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $25 adult, $10 children ages 3 to 10, and children 2 and under are admitted free

ALFRESCO ADVENTURES... around the Santa Ynez Valley, the sort of out-in-the-fresh-air gadabouts that are lit by all of that soft SYV-style sunshine, are famous well beyond the region. There are vibrant vineyard tours, and wine-themed picnics, and bespoke barbecues, and visits to the storied shops and tasting rooms of Solvang. But there are also notable nighttime happenings, too, the kind of after-sunset experiences that are a bit chillier, rather crisper, and more about the moon's ethereal beauty than the golden afternoons synonymous with the area. One such star-bright event is enjoying its inaugural run at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden in Buellton, and there are two upcoming weeks to bask in its gentle joy, twinkly charms, and shrub-sweet spectacle.

"AN IMMERSIVE LIGHT EXPERIENCE"... called the Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival is adding shimmer to several December evenings, with LED animals, "a meadow of lights," and other lovely scenes enhancing the serene, scarves-and-sweaters vibes. A Holiday County Market is also a festive feature at the garden, and real reindeer sightings are on the roster on Dec. 11 and 18. But wait: You say you're daytripping and/or nighttripping around the picturesque area and in the mood for more holiday high jinks? There's a lighted boat parade in Santa Barbara on Dec. 11, hurray, and Solvang's multi-day, majorly merry, oh-so-quaint Julefest.