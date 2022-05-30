Uvalde school shooting

Embattled Uvalde School Police Chief Is Free to Be Sworn In to Council Seat, Mayor Says

Chief Pete Arredondo has been faulted for failing to order emergency entry during the siege. He was elected to the City Council before the attack

Texas School Shooting Police Chief
Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

The school police chief faulted for having officers stay back during a gunman's deadly siege at a campus in Uvalde, Texas, last week is free to take his elected seat on the City Council, the mayor said Monday.

Peter Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, was said to be the incident commander who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at Robb Elementary School last week.

Despite the ultimate presence of city, state and federal law enforcement officers who presumably could have pulled rank and assumed command, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said it was Arredondo's decision alone to await more resources for what he believed was a barricaded suspect.

Uvalde School Shooting Coverage:

Uvalde school shooting 5 hours ago

Uvalde: Visitations, Funerals and Burials, One After Another

Uvalde school shooting May 29

Justice Dept. to Review Police Response to Texas School Shooting

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Uvalde school shootingTexasUvalde
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us