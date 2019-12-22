DONALD TRUMP

Newly Released Emails Detail White House Pause of Ukraine Aid

Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian president has served as the backbone of the impeachment proceedings against him

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Newly released emails regarding Ukraine defense aid held by the White House show that a request to withhold funds came less than two hours after President Donald Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian president that has served as the backbone of the impeachment proceedings against him, NBC News reports.

The Center for Public Integrity obtained 146 pages of heavily redacted emails through a Freedom of Information Act request and court order.

The nonprofit released the emails late on Friday, revealing a discussion between the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Pentagon over the defense aid owed to Ukraine just hours after Trump spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

U.S. & World

Decision 2020 15 hours ago

House Vote Locks in Impeachment as Issue in ’20 Hill Races

Saturday Night Live 2 hours ago

‘SNL’ Marks Eddie Murphy ‘s Return, Democratic Debate’s Wine Cave Moment

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

DONALD TRUMPWhite HouseUkraine
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us