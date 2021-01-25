Man and Woman Electrocuted in Panorama City Neighborhood

Two people were killed Monday morning in a possible electrocution in Panorama City, authorities said.
The deaths were reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 14700 block of Tupper Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Downed power lines were located nearby
The circumstances of the deaths were under investigation.
Information was not immediately available on the identities of the two people and whether they lived nearby. They were identified only as a 50-year-old man and 20-year-old woman in her 20s.