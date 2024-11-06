See updated election results for the 10 California ballot propositions

What to Know Californians were asked to decided 10 statewide ballot propositions in the Nov. 5 election.

Some prop results remained undecided after election night.

Californians rejected Prop 33, a state ballot measure over rent control.

Prop 36 was projected to pass with voters backing the measure on crime.

Californians also showed support for Prop 3, a measure on marriage and wording in the state constitution.

California voters were asked to decide ten statewide ballot propositions in the November election.

The measures, as they often do in California, covered a wide range of subjects include bonds, same-sex marriage, involuntary servitude in prisons, rent control, health care spending, criminal penalties and minimum wage.

The results below will be updated.

About Proposition 2: Authorizes bonds for public school and community college facilities.

Proposition 2 would authorize $10 billion in general obligation bonds for public school and community college facilities, increasing state costs of about $500 million annually for 35 years to repay the bond. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

About Proposition 3: Constitutional right to marriage.

Proposition 3 would amend the California Constitution by removing language stating that marriage is only between a man and a woman, and would recognize the fundamental right to marry, regardless of sex or race. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

About Proposition 4: Authorizes bonds for safe drinking water, wildfire prevention, and protecting communities and natural lands from climate risks.

Proposition 4 would authorize $10 billion in general obligation bonds for safe drinking water, wildfire prevention, and protecting communities and natural lands from climate risks, increasing state costs of about $400 million annually for 40 years to repay the bond. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

Proposition 5: Allows Local bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure with 55% voter approval.

Proposition 5 would allow local bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure with 55% voter approval; borrowing would be repaid with higher property taxes. NBCLA’s Conan Nolan explains.

About Proposition 6: Eliminates constitutional provision allowing involuntary servitude for incarcerated persons.

Proposition 6 would amend the California Constitution to remove the current provision that allows jails and prisons to impose involuntary servitude to punish crime (i.e., forcing inmates to work). NBCLA’s Conan Nolan explains.

About Proposition 32: Raises minimum wage.

A yes "vote" on Proposition 32 would raise the state minimum wage to $18 per hour in 2026. A "no" vote means the state minimum wage likely would be about $17 per hour in 2026. State and local government costs could increase or decrease by up to hundreds of millions of dollars annually. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

About Proposition 33: Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property.

Proposition 33 would repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995 and expand local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property in California. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

About Proposition 34: Restricts spending of prescription drug revenues by certain health care providers.

Proposition 34 would require certain health care entities to follow new rules about how they spend revenue they earn from a federal drug discount program. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

About Proposition 35: Provides permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services.

Proposition 35 would provide permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

Proposition 36: Allows felony charges and increases sentences for certain drug and theft crimes.

Proposition 36 would allow felony charges for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950 in California, if the defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions. NBCLA's Conan Nolan explains.

How are propositions added to the California ballot?

There are two ways a ballot proposition can get on an election ballot in California.

First, the prop can be placed before voters by the California State Legislature.

Second, a prop can be added through a petition, which can be brought by anyone. If the petition receives enough signatures, it qualifies for the election ballot.