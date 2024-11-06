See updated election results for the 10 California ballot propositions

What to Know
- Californians were asked to decided 10 statewide ballot propositions in the Nov. 5 election.
- Some prop results remained undecided after election night.
- Californians rejected Prop 33, a state ballot measure over rent control.
- Prop 36 was projected to pass with voters backing the measure on crime.
- Californians also showed support for Prop 3, a measure on marriage and wording in the state constitution.
The results below will be updated.
About Proposition 2: Authorizes bonds for public school and community college facilities.
About Proposition 3: Constitutional right to marriage.
About Proposition 4: Authorizes bonds for safe drinking water, wildfire prevention, and protecting communities and natural lands from climate risks.
Proposition 5: Allows Local bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure with 55% voter approval.
About Proposition 6: Eliminates constitutional provision allowing involuntary servitude for incarcerated persons.
About Proposition 32: Raises minimum wage.
About Proposition 33: Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property.
About Proposition 34: Restricts spending of prescription drug revenues by certain health care providers.
About Proposition 35: Provides permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services.
Proposition 36: Allows felony charges and increases sentences for certain drug and theft crimes.
How are propositions added to the California ballot?
There are two ways a ballot proposition can get on an election ballot in California.
First, the prop can be placed before voters by the California State Legislature.
Second, a prop can be added through a petition, which can be brought by anyone. If the petition receives enough signatures, it qualifies for the election ballot.