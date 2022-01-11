Elderly Asian Woman Pushed to the Ground in Oakland's Chinatown

Oakland police and Chinatown leaders are working to identify a victim of what appears to be another instance of violence against an elderly Asian woman.

The incident occured Monday at Ninth and Franklin streets.



Surveillance video shows someone knocking over an older woman, apparently unprovoked. But the woman was gone by the time police arrived at the scene.

"We're asking the victim and the family to come forward, and to report it to the police department ASAP,” said Carl Chan of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

A witness told police the victim suffered scrapes on her legs.

Investigators are working to get more surveillance video to help solve the crime.

Meanwhile, the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce will be installing 16 new cameras in the neighborhood within the next month or two.