Drinks

‘El Chapo’ Inspires a New Beer

By Staff Reports

Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images

Guzzle up, if you dare.

A beer bearing the name and likeness of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán is seeking to hit the market, developed by a brand owned by the Mexican drug kingpin's daughter Alejandrina Guzmán Salazar.

The developers are waiting to receive approval from the Mexican government to market the product, which will cost 70.10 pesos, or about $3.72 a bottle. It is 4% alcohol and is flavored with malt, rice and honey.

U.S. & World

impeachment inquiry 3 hours ago

Trump’s Impeachment Trial Begins Amid New Ukraine Revelations

Harvey Weinstein 24 mins ago

Jury Selected for Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial

The El Chapo 701 brand, named after the figure and his ranking in Forbes' 2009 list of the world's richest people, has already released a clothing line based on Guzmán. The line has proved successful, a brand representative told Telemundo 52, and will have its first clothing store opened in February.

Guzmán is currently serving his life sentence in prison after having been convicted on drug conspiracy charges last year in New York.

This article tagged under:

Drinksbeerel chapo
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us