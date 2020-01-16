‘El Chapo’ Inspires a New Beer

Guzzle up, if you dare.

A beer bearing the name and likeness of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán is seeking to hit the market, developed by a brand owned by the Mexican drug kingpin's daughter Alejandrina Guzmán Salazar.

The developers are waiting to receive approval from the Mexican government to market the product, which will cost 70.10 pesos, or about $3.72 a bottle. It is 4% alcohol and is flavored with malt, rice and honey.

The El Chapo 701 brand, named after the figure and his ranking in Forbes' 2009 list of the world's richest people, has already released a clothing line based on Guzmán. The line has proved successful, a brand representative told Telemundo 52, and will have its first clothing store opened in February.

Guzmán is currently serving his life sentence in prison after having been convicted on drug conspiracy charges last year in New York.