Einstein Manuscript With Relativity Calculations Sold for Over $13M at Paris Auction

A rare manuscript featuring early calculations that led to Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity sold for just over $13 million at an auction in Paris Tuesday, becoming the most expensive manuscript by the famed scientist.

The 54-page document was originally expected to fetch as much as $3.5 million but went for nearly quadruple the pre-sale estimate. British auction house Christie’s told NBC News they will not be disclosing who won the final bid.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The manuscript might have been consigned to history were it not for a decision by one of the physicist’s friends and colleagues. It was preserved by Swiss-Italian engineer Michele Besso, who worked on the calculations with the Nobel Prize winner.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.