Looking to spice up your brunch but are sick of mimosas and Bloody Mary’s? Eggo has partnered with Sugarlands Distillery for a unique new drink that could do the trick.

“Brunch in a Jar” is a waffles and syrup cream liqueur, according to the companies, and will soon be available on store shelves and for delivery in Illinois, Indiana and a host of other states.

The beverage is a version of Sugarlands’ “Appalachian Sippin’ Cream,” according to the company, and is infused with the flavor of Eggo waffles smothered in maple syrup.

“With the delicious flavor of toasty Eggo waffles drizzled in syrup, ‘Brunch in a Jar’ is the perfect addition to any brunch,” the distillery says on its website.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The drink is alcoholic, and is 40-proof, according to the company’s website.

“Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they’re not caring for their little ones,” Kellogg Senior Director of Marketing Joe Beauprez said in a statement. “So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat.”

Information about where to purchase the product can be found on the company’s website, along with delivery information for select states, including Illinois and Indiana.

Eggo had previously partnered with Sugarlands to develop a waffle-flavored eggnog during the 2022 holiday season.