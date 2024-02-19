Ebony alert issued for missing LA teenager

Sanai Makayla Singh's family said the 19-year-old was last seen Thursday morning.

Singh family

A Southern California family made a desperate plea Monday to locate a missing teenager.

After 19-year-old Sanai Makayla Singh went missing last Thursday morning, Singh’s parents filed a missing person’s report with the Los Angeles Police Department, asking the LAPD to issue an Ebony alert for the missing Black woman.

The California Highway Patrol issued an ebony alert for Singh Monday morning after her parents announced they were holding a news conference to ask law enforcement to put more resources behind the effort to locate Singh.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Her family said Singh has a history of mental health issues, which required medication.

Singh was described as 5 foot 1 inches tall and weighs about 115 lb. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us