‘Altadena is not for sale.' Generations of Black wealth lost in devastating Eaton Fire

What took generations to build crumbled in just hours. When the Eaton Fire erupted on Jan. 7, it swept through the scenic community of Altadena, destroying more than 9,000 homes and buildings. The flames didn’t just consume property—they tore through the heart of a neighborhood rich in history, culture, and generational legacy.

For many Black families, the devastation went beyond the loss of physical homes. It marked the erasure of generational wealth painstakingly built over decades.

Thirty-six-year-old Will Smith III stood among the ashes of what was once his family’s home, grappling with the overwhelming loss.

"This is my third time seeing it with my own eyes—but it still hurts,” said Smith, his voice heavy with emotion. "I get emotional because I think about all the generations of people that were affected."

When the Altadena fires tore through Smith’s neighborhood, as well as many others, the flames took more than just properties and people. They wiped away the tangible legacy of many Black families who fought hard to claim and keep a piece of the American dream.

Altadena holds a special place in Los Angeles County’s history. During the Civil Rights era, it stood as a rare exception to redlining practices, offering Black families an opportunity to own property when many other communities shut them out. Homeownership flourished here, transforming Altadena into a beacon of Black prosperity and pride.

Kevin Williams, who has called Altadena home for nearly 60 years, remembers the wave of hope that once swept through the neighborhood.

"Most of us came here because word started spreading that this is a very good place to live and raise a family," Williams recalled. "As the white folks left, all of a sudden Black folks from Los Angeles—doctors, lawyers—started moving into this area."

Those who bought homes, passed down their properties throughout generations. Today, over 80% of Altadena’s Black residents owned their homes—until the fire reduced many of them to rubble.

But even in the face of such loss, resilience shines through. The night of the fire, Smith rushed to save his mother’s home, just a mile from where his own house had been lost.

"The last thing I wanted to see was to lose this place," he said. "There’s no way they were going to stop me from coming up here."

Against the odds, Smith succeeded. His mother’s home still stands — a testament to the family’s determination to preserve their history. Though Smith faces the long road of rebuilding, he’s fueled by a promise to keep the legacy alive for future generations.

“Passing these houses down is something that means the world to us,” he shared. “I feel like we want to do the same (for the next generation.)”

And despite the ashes, one thing remains unshaken: the community’s spirit.

“Altadena is not for sale,” Smith said proudly. “We’re not going anywhere. We’re going to be right here.”