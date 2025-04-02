Easter baskets are a beloved tradition, filled with sweet treats and surprises that bring joy to children on Easter morning.

But what you may not know is how this tradition started and where it came from. Rooted in centuries-old customs, Easter baskets symbolize renewal and celebration, making them the perfect opportunity to gift children with both fun and practical items.

This year, Easter falls on April 20, 2025, giving you just enough time to plan a basket filled with long-lasting treasures.

While classic goodies like jelly beans and a chocolate bunny are always a hit, consider adding thoughtful gifts that will be used and loved throughout the spring season and beyond. From toys that encourage active play to creative activities and everyday essentials with a fun twist, there are plenty of ways to make your child’s basket both exciting and useful.

At the bottom of the article, you'll find suggestions for filling your child’s basket with items that will bring joy long after Easter morning.

What is the origin story of the Easter basket?

For Christians, Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. While many of today's Easter traditions are not found in the Bible, the Easter Bunny has come to be a prominent part of Christianity's most important holiday. The exact origins of the Easter Bunny aren't known, but rabbits have traditionally symbolized fertility. Ever heard the phrase, "breeding like rabbits"?

One theory points to the festival of Eostre, a pagan tradition of carrying baskets of young seedlings or eggs as an offering to Eostre, the goddess of fertility whose animal symbol was a bunny.

Another theory dates back to the 1700s, when German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania told their children stories about a mythical hare known as “Osterhase” who would lay its colored eggs in a nest, made up in a basket or hat.

The tradition of exchanging baskets is said to be descended from Catholics in the early 12th century. In many Eastern European countries, it continues to be a tradi­tion to have a basket of food blessed on Holy Saturday.

When did we begin putting chocolate and candy in Easter baskets?

The first chocolate Easter eggs were made in Europe in the early 19th century. John Cadbury made his first iteration of "French eating chocolate" in 1842, but it wasn't until 1875 that the first Cadbury Easter Eggs were made. Then in 1905, the launch of Cadbury's Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Egg exploded in popularity, cementing it as a seasonal staple.

Easter is the third top-selling confectionery holiday behind the winter holidays and Halloween, according to the National Confectioners Association. The jelly bean became associated with Easter in the 1930s due to its egg-like shape. And the top-selling non-chocolate Easter candy, the marshmallow Peep, is in its 72nd year.

Chocolate, candy and other gifts came to be a featured part of Easter baskets as the German custom spread across the U.S. and decorated baskets replaced nests.

Around 90% of Americans who make Easter baskets include Easter chocolate or candy. While modern parents tend to shy away from sugar, candy is still a popular choice for budgetary reasons.

Who should receive an Easter basket?

While Easter baskets are predominantly given to children, no one is ever too old to receive one.

Where can I find good Easter basket stuffers?

You can find items at your local Dollar Tree, Five Below, Target, Walmart, pharmacy, party supply store or anywhere that sells small goods and trinkets.

Tying in practical items and seasonal things that you would buy anyway, like swimsuits and sandals, and sprinkling in a few digestible treats always makes for a solid basket.

Here's a list of ideas:

Peeps, the delicious marshmallow treats, are an Easter holiday staple. Learn how the colorful chicks and bunnies are made.

Books

Storybug Personalized Easter Book $19.99

Make storytime extra special this Easter with a personalized book from Storybug. There’s no better way to get kids excited about reading than seeing and hearing their own name on every page. These beautifully crafted, one-of-a-kind books bring Easter adventures to life, making them the perfect gift for little bookworms.

Clothes/Shoes

Minnow Swim $36-$78

Quality swimwear is an absolute must! Minnow’s latest collection blends timeless style with sun-safe functionality, featuring beautifully crafted swimsuits and rashguards designed for comfort and protection. This spring, discover limited-edition pieces made with iconic Liberty Fabrics, bringing a touch of London charm to your child’s warm-weather wardrobe. Stylish, practical and perfect for all their water-filled adventures!

Reima Shoes $27.48-$99.95

Reima Shoes are designed to keep up with your child's endless adventures while supporting their growing feet every step of the way. With the APMA Seal of Acceptance, these shoes meet the highest standards for foot health, offering superior comfort, flexibility, and durability. Perfect for the Spring/Summer season, they are lightweight, breathable, and made with safe, eco-friendly materials — completely free from Fluorocarbon, PFAS and PVC.

Food

BRACH’S Jelly Beans $2.49

Easter isn’t complete without jelly beans. With a whopping 14.3 million pounds of jelly beans made for spring, it’s no wonder BRACH'S is a holiday favorite. Whether you’re filling Easter baskets, stuffing eggs for the big hunt, or simply snacking, BRACH’S classic jelly beans bring a burst of chewy, fruity flavor in every bite.

Boon Drizzle Popsicle Holders $13.26

Say goodbye to sticky hands and messy floors with Boon’s Drizzle popsicle and ice cream holders. Designed to catch drips and drops, this clever silicone holder adapts to your little one’s favorite frozen treats — just pop out the bottom plug for ice cream cones, too! Easy to use, portable and dishwasher-safe.

Self-care

Delight Naturals Easter Lip Balm Gift Set $9.99

From Jelly Bean to Bunny Mallow to Crème Egg, the unique lip balm flavors from Delight Naturals bring sweet holiday magic you won’t find anywhere else. Made in Idaho with clean, food-grade ingredients like beeswax and coconut oil, each balm is designed to soothe and heal even the driest lips. A perfect Easter basket stuffer that’s as fun as it is nourishing.

True Bloom Water-Based Polish $8

Add a pop of color to your little one’s Easter basket with True Bloom’s kid-friendly, water-based nail polish. Fast-drying, non-toxic, and odor-free, these delightful shades — Blossom, Peony, Sweet Pea, and Dancing Daisy — are perfect for tiny hands. Designed with kids in mind, True Bloom uses gentle, skin-safe ingredients.

Tech

HMD Barbie Flip Phone $129.99

With summer’s social calendar filling up, many parents start thinking about getting their teen or tween their first cell phone. Enter the Barbie Flip Phone — a stylish, nostalgia-packed option perfect for kids ready for a little independence. It’s a throwback in all the best ways — simple, fun and just right for staying connected (without the constant screen time).

Toys

Bouncy Eggs by Eco Kids $9.99

Get ready for some “egg-stra” fun with Bouncy Eggs by Elsewhare Unplug. These super-realistic eggs are perfect for throwing, catching, rolling, and spinning — bringing endless “egg-citement” to playtime. Packaged in a cute egg carton, this set of six bouncy eggs is sure to crack up kids and adults alike.

Chunkies Paint Sticks $6.75

Unleash their creativity without the mess with these vibrant paint sticks, perfect for little artists. Easy to use and full of bright, bold colors, they make painting fun and fuss-free. Ideal for all their Spring art projects.

Crazy Aaron's Egg Hunt Thinking Putty $15

This sparkling green putty brings the season to life as kids stretch and pull through vibrant "grass" to uncover hidden colorful eggs. Perfect for tactile fun, Thinking Putty helps build hand strength while offering a soothing yet stimulating sensory experience. Non-toxic and mess-free, it won’t dry out or leave sticky residue.

Otomatone $17.99 - $99.99

Your kids can bring music and laughter wherever they go with the Otamatone Melody. This quirky, best-selling electronic instrument from Japan features an adorable moving mouth and a delightfully buzzy, off-key charm that makes playing music pure fun. With 11 built-in songs, a vibrato function and an octave switch, anyone can be a star musician.

Pusheen Squishy by Hamee $10.99

These ultra-soft squishies bring endless joy with every gentle squeeze — perfect for fun, relaxation, and stress relief. Packaged in a mystery egg, each set includes one of five exclusive designs, making every unboxing a surprise. Safe, non-toxic, and durable, they’re the perfect Easter basket stuffer for kids ages 3 and up. Squish them again and again!

Untamed Post Easter Basket Stuffer Kit or Complete Basket $70 - $80

For parents who just don't have time to play Easter Bunny, there's a service that will build your child the perfect Easter Basket, completely customized to them! Untamed Post offers an Easter Basket stuffer kit or a complete Easter Basket that's filled and ready to be gifted. They follow a formula of create, build, wear, fidget and draw when curating their baskets.

Parents are asked to send in their child's age, favorite color and some interests so that the team at Untamed Post can create a basket that's catered to them. No two are alike!

General ideas for everyone:

Chocolate bunny

Jelly beans

Peeps marshmallows

Cadbury Crème eggs

Jordan Almonds

Swimsuit

Sandals

Lip balm

Sunglasses

Sunscreen

Beach ball

Pool floaty

Hat

Blanket

Towel

Books

Seeds for planting

General non-food ideas for kids: