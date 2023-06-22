1-year-old East Palo Alto child severely injured in dog attack

A 1-year-old child was severely injured Tuesday in a dog attack in East Palo Alto, police said Thursday.

At about 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, East Palo Alto officers responded to the 800 block of Schembri Lane for a reported dog bite resulting in severe injuries to a child, police said. Arriving officers took action to ensure the child's safety while also trying to control and secure the aggressive dog.

Paramedics responded to the scene, and the child was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The baby's condition was unknown as of Thursday morning.

Animal control officers with the Peninsula Humane Society also were called to the scene and safely removed the dog from the home, police said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident should contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by email at epa@tipnow.org, text to 650-409-6792 or call 650-409-6792.