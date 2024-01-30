East LA mother accused of killing 4-year-old daughter appears in court

Maria Avalos, the 38-year-old mother accused of killing her daughter, made her first court appearance on Tuesday.

The family shared images pictures of 4-year-old Mia during happier times. Her godmother, Noemi Lopez, spoke to our sister station Telemundo 52 the night before the court hearing.

“She was like my daughter. I loved her like she was my own,” Lopez said.

Lopez says Mia, her mother and her boyfriend were living with her in East Los Angeles, but now that has forever changed as the girl’s mother is accused of Mia’s murder.

“She was my best friend. She was like a sister and now she’s in jail and my little girl is dead. I’m not sure how I can move on from this,” Lopez said.

Lopez said Avalos left on Monday with her daughter after a fight with her boyfriend.

Details of the investigation are unclear, but last Thursday the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to Civic Center Way in East Los Angeles. Mia was found unresponsive, and her mother was arrested.

“They had problems and maybe she took it out on her daughter,” Lopez said.

Investigators believe Avalos may have strangled her daughter. In court, relatives told NBC4 whatever caused the death of Mia was not the answer and Avalos could have reached out for help.

“María always watched over her, loved her and protected her. I can’t understand how she could do so much harm to our little princess,” Lopez said.

Avalos is due back in court March 13th.