Magnitude-2.8 earthquakes east of Los Angeles shake parts of San Gabriel Valley

Two magnitude-2.8 earthquakes east of Los Angeles caused shaking Monday morning in parts of Southern California.

The earthquakes, reported just after 10 a.m., were in the South Pasadena and Monterey Park areas. Shaking was reported in parts of LA, Alhambra, Pasadena, Montebello and San Gabriel Valley communities.

