Magnitude-2.8 earthquakes east of Los Angeles shake parts of San Gabriel Valley

Shaking was reported in Alhambra, Pasadena, Montebello and other communities east of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Two magnitude-2.8 earthquakes east of Los Angeles caused shaking Monday Dec. 16, 2024 in parts of Southern California.
Two magnitude-2.8 earthquakes east of Los Angeles caused shaking Monday morning in parts of Southern California.

The earthquakes, reported just after 10 a.m., were in the South Pasadena and Monterey Park areas. Shaking was reported in parts of LA, Alhambra, Pasadena, Montebello and San Gabriel Valley communities.

