Preliminary 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Union City

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Union City Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 6:22 p.m. and was centered 1.5 miles north of Union City, 4.7 miles southeast of Hayward and 5.1 miles north-northwest of Fremont, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Are you prepared for the next big one?


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

