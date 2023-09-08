earthquake

Preliminary 5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Shasta County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A preliminary 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck in Shasta County Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 10:24 a.m. and was centered in Cassel, about 50 miles northeast of Redding, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

