Magnitude-4.6 earthquake northwest of Malibu shakes parts of Southern California

Shaking was reported throughout Los Angeles, including the San Fernando Valley, Montebello and LA's South Bay.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A preliminary magnitude-4.6 earthquake located northwest of Malibu caused shaking Friday in parts of Southern California.

The quake was reported just before 2 p.m. about 7 miles northwest of Malibu in the Santa Monica Mountains. Aftershocks of magnitudes 3.0 and 2.7 were reported in the same area.

Shaking was reported in the greater Los Angeles area, including the South Bay, Montebello, Long Beach, parts of the San Fernando Valley and other areas.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage. The Los Angeles Fire Department was conducting a damage survey, standard procedure after a greater magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake comes on the same date as the deadly magnitude-6.5 1971 San Fernando earthquake. That historic quake lefts dozens of people dead, caused more than $500 million in property damage and raised fears of a potentially devastating dam collapse. Its origin was in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles, but shaking was felt across a widespread part of the San Fernando Valley.

Also Friday, a magnitude-5.7 earthquake on Hawaii's Big Island caused shaking about 200 miles away on Oahu, including in Honolulu.

