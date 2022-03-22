Earthquakes

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake was reported at about 3:30 a.m. near Rancho Cucamonga.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County.

The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

Shaking was reported in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, La Verne, Rialto, Glendora, Orange, Fullerton, Anaheim and elsewhere.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit

About 25 miles to the northwest, another early morning earthquake rattled the mountain community of Alpine Village. The magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded at about 5 a.m. at a depth of 7.4 miles.

The earthquake was 18.4 miles southwest of La Quinta, 19.4 miles south southwest of Palm Desert and 19.7 miles south southwest of Rancho Mirage.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Russian Reporter Quits Over War; Ukrainians Retake Kyiv Suburb

Supreme Court 5 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: SCOTUS Pick Jackson Defends Record, Explains Judicial Philosophy

No damage or injuries were reported.

About 200 earthquakes in the magnitude-3.0 to 4.0 range are recorded in California every year. They're often felt, but rarely cause damage.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us