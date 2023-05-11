Preliminary 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in Northern California

A preliminary 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Northern California Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 4:19 p.m. It was centered at Lake Almanor in Plumas County, 2.5 miles southwest of East Shore, 27.7 miles west-southwest of Susanville, 41.5 miles northeast of Paradise and 101.7 miles northwest of Carson City, Nevada, the USGS said.

The CHP said their Chico dispatch cellphone 911 lines are currently down because of the earthquake. They added they are working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.



