Nearly 850 DUI Arrests in California So Far This Labor Day Weekend: CHP

The California Highway Patrol has made at least 848 driving under the influence arrests so far this Labor Day weekend, the law enforcement agency said Monday morning.

The arrests were made during the first 50 hours of the CHP's maximum enforcement period, which is slated to end at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

"If choosing to travel, please be mindful of the larger-than-normal holiday traffic and be patient, drive at a safe and legal speed, put away all distractions, make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up and never drive impaired," the CHP wrote in a Facebook post.

At least 18 people have died on California roadways this holiday weekend, the CHP said. It wasn't immediately clear if those deaths were connected to suspected DUI crashes.

During last year's maximum enforcement period over Labor Day weekend, the CHP made over 900 DUI arrests and 31 people died.