Man Caught on Video Beating a Dog in Duarte Turns Himself In

A man who was caught on surveillance footage beating a dog in a Duarte parking lot turned himself into authorities on Friday.

The abuse was captured on Mike Pedersen's company security camera.

"It's pretty upsetting," Pedersen said. "You don't want to see that happening to a poor little dog."

For more than 10 minutes, the man appears to beat a dog inside his car. The abuse continues as they move from the car to the center of the parking lot of a manufacturing company off Highland Avenue.

At times the man drags the dog by its leash, then continues to punch and kick the dog repeatedly.

"He chases it down, picks it up by the neck, beats it couple times, kicks it," Pedersen said. "You can see the dog kind of cowering and just continues to beat it."

Pedersen says his company put up security cameras in the parking lot to catch people illegally dumping there, but what those cameras caught Sunday around 9 p.m. ignited a different cause -- to get this man.

"You want to make sure he gets caught and the dog is taken away from him," Pedersen said. "And that he's not going to have any animals."

"It's kinda heart wrenching to see that happen to a dog," he said. "Because you know it's still happening. It's probably still happening."

The dog is being treated by local animal control, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.