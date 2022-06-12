Firefighters Increase Containment of Brush Fire in Duarte

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire east of Los Angeles and are continuing to increase containment.

The Fish Canyon/Riverbed Fire, which spread to Opal Canyon, was reported at 4:13 p.m., according to the department. The fire is estimated at about 35 aces.

Containment was at 17 percent.

Forward progress was halted Sunday night. No structures are threatened.

The blaze forced the evacuation of stables in Azusa.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.