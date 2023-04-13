Drought Dwindles to Less Than 9% of California

Only remnants of California’s three-year drought remain after winter’s epic storms.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday that areas of drought cover less than 9% of the state, down from more than 99% at the Oct. 1 start of the water year.
Those areas, in the far north and southeast, are surrounded by areas of abnormal dryness amounting to just over 25% of the state.
California’s winter was marked by numerous atmospheric rivers that dumped enormous amounts of rain and blanketed mountains with an extraordinary snowpack.
