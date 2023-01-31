Drivers Ignore Closure Signs, Crash Into Hole in Collapsed California Road

"We can’t make this stuff up." "THIS CAN’T BE REAL!" "There is no excuse."

Those are just some of the things the California Highway Patrol in the Central Valley has had to say recently after multiple drivers ignored road closure signs and ended up crashing into a massive hole in a washed-out stretch of roadway.

The CHP's Tracy office took to social media this past week to share at least two instances of drivers ignoring the closure signs on Kasson Road outside of Tracy and driving straight into the crater.

In the second instance, reported last Saturday, the driver was issued a citation. It's unclear if the driver in the first instance, reported last Thursday, was cited.

The CHP did not say if anyone was injured in the crashes.

"'ROAD CLOSED' signs and barricades are strategically placed for your safety," the CHP wrote on social media. "DO NOT drive past a road closure. If you come across a road closure, turn around, and find a different route."

The CHP said a compromised retention pond caused the stretch of Kasson Road between Durham Ferry Road and the entrance to the San Joaquin River Club to erode. That portion of roadway eventually collapsed in the middle of January.

It's unclear when the roadway will reopen. The CHP said it will be a long-term closure.