Driver Rams Cyclists in Arizona Race, Critically Injuring 6

Four of the cyclists are at a hospital in critical condition, the Show Low Police Department said. Two others were "critical but stable," according to the agency

Multiple cyclists have reportedly been critically injured after being run over by a truck in Show Low, Ariz., on June 19, 2021.
A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased down the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, police said.

Six cyclists were taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town of Show Low, about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix, police said. At least two others went to the hospital themselves.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, also was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The identities of the suspect and victims were not immediately released.

A Ford pickup truck struck the bicyclists about 7:25 a.m. in downtown Show Low during the annual 58-mile (93-kilometer) Bike the Bluffrace, then fled, police said. Officers pursued the driver and tried to stop him before he was shot, authorities said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” police spokeswoman Kristine Sleighter said in a statement.

Officials said the Navajo County sheriff’s office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were helping investigate. U.S. 60, the main street in the town tucked in the White Mountains, was closed in the area.

