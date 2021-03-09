Woodland Hills

Driver Wanted in Deputy Hit-and-Run Smashes Into Unsuspecting Drivers on Diamond Bar Streets

The red sedan also hit about nine other vehicles while fleeing from police.

By Heather Navarro

A driver leading a multi-county chase after a hit-and-run involving a deputy vehicle treated a Diamond Bar roadway like a demolition derby, smashing into unsuspecting drivers before getting trapped behind a car Tuesday.

The pursuit driver was in a standoff with deputies in Diamond Bar near the 60 Freeway.

Deputies had weapons drawn and were firing pepper balls into the vehicle at about 4 p.m.

The chase began at 3:24 p.m. after the hit-and-run occurred at Valley Boulevard and Grand Avenue in the city of Walnut.

Two people were taken to the hospital in the crash aftermath.

A driver wanted for a hit-and-run on a deputy vehicle crashes into several vehicles before coming to a stop in Diamond Bar on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Deputies attempted several PIT maneuvers unsuccessfully, leaving the sedan's bumper hanging by a thread.

The red sedan also side-swiped about three other vehicles while fleeing from police, before slamming into several others.

Finally, the pursuit driver hit a silver SUV, and came to a stop.

The driver was still engaged in a standoff with deputies at 5:40 p.m.

By 7 p.m., a SWAT team was shooting tear gas into the sedan to get the driver out.

A 9-year-old girl passenger exited the sedan in a surprising scene, with a SWAT officer picking her up and carrying her away.

The driver finally exited the vehicle after the hourslong standoff, and was taken into custody.

This article tagged under:

Woodland HillsOrange CountyPursuitchase
