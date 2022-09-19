Dreamforce Returns to SF in Person, With 40,000 Expected to Attend

San Francisco on Tuesday welcomes back Dreamforce, the annual convention hosted by tech giant Salesforce, for its 20th year.

An estimated 40,000 people are expected to show as the event returns to in-person attendance for the first time since the start of the pandemic. That number still is far short of the pre-pandemic crowds in the 170,000 range at the event.

The theme this year: Calling all Trailblazers.

Dreamforce, which kicks off Tuesday and runs through Thursday, is expected to bring in about $40 million to San Francisco. It's a welcome return as the local economy slowly comes back from the pandemic's devastating blow to its tourism and hospitality sectors.

"We actually have 2,000 employees that are working together to build this entire experience. And 75% of those are all local based here," Salesforce spokesperson Erin Oles said. "So we’ve really been welcomed here by the community."

Scheduled speakers at the conference include Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, Oscar-winning actor-singer Jennifer Hudson and U2 frontman Bono.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a concert to benefit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, according to the event calendar.

Find a schedule, a full list of special guests and registration details on the event's official website.

