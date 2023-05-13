Drag Brunches Continue Despite Backlash at Chacho's Restaurant in Morgan Hill

South Bay restaurant Chacho’s has seen some pushback after its drag brunches started to draw attention.

On Saturday, the drag brunch filled up seats and some people came for the first time to offer their support.

Gil Mendez drove from San Francisco to Morgan Hill to grab a seat at the drag brunch on the patio at Chacho’s.

“We saw the news and we learned about the circumstances under, which these people are showing courage today and we thought, 'we got to go show support.' We bought our tickets online,” he said.

The owners said the drag shows do sell out. But as it grew, they started to hear more feedback and but some reviews were not positive.

On the restaurant’s Facebook page promoting the show, one woman wrote “hard pass.” While another person called for a boycott.

“I just think it shouldn’t be taking place in during the day in a small town community restaurant,” said Morgan Hill resident Debbie Nunes.

But as word spread ahead of the drag brunch, the restaurant said they’ve received a lot of supportive feedback.

“We had a tremendous amount of feedback on social media and all in the positive. We are so grateful to these people for being on our side and being accepted of what we are doing here," said restaurant general manager Albert Campoy.

The support was welcomed.

“You know, there is so much backlash going around in the country against drag performers and transgender people," said drag entertainer Amoura Teese. "I feel like making an excuses of we’re being too loud is just another excuse to silence our voices and our art, when really we’re bringing so much love and joy to this community."