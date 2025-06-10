Protests

Downtown Los Angeles clears remnants of vandalism, destruction after protests

"You can't possibly be supporting immigrants and vandalize our city," Mayor Karen Bass said about violent protesters.

City crews moved to clear vandalism and destruction in downtown Los Angeles on Monday following a weekend filled with protests in response to immigration raids.

Workers removed five driverless Waymo cars that caught fire on Los Angeles Street near the 101 Freeway while erasing graffiti on walls near the federal building and City Halll.

John Perez, a Los Angeles resident, said he came to the site of the protest to “represent the side of peace.” 

“I’m very hurt, I’m very hurt by this. And I know that the overwhelming majority of Angelenos don’t want this,” said Perez, holding American and PACE, or peace, flags. “I know the anger of the crowd on the street, but that’s not going to solve anything.”

The Los Angeles Police Department declared downtown LA an “unlawful assembly” Sunday following a night of chaos in the area. 

Twenty-one people were arrested by LAPD officers Sunday, and one protester faces an attempted murder charge with a Molotov cocktail, according to a detailed LAPD breakdown released Monday. Five LAPD officers were injured and five LAPD horses suffered minor injuries, LAPD said. 

As much of the graffiti expressed opposition to the raids and the Trump administration, some expressed concerns for vandalism and violence.

“It feels like a war zone. My city feels like a war zone,” a bystander named Tony said, adding he hoped protesters would not further the destruction while he shares the frustration felt by protesters and other Angelenos.. 

Perez also urged protesters to “pull back a little bit” and “reassess why (they) are doing this.”

“I’ve been in this city for 50 years, and I’ve seen it burn before. And this is one of the worst times in our history,” Perez said. 

