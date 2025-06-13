Downtown LA

Downtown LA businesses miss out on customers due to city curfew

The curfew for downtown LA is in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

By Karma Dickerson and Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

The mayhem in downtown Los Angeles had some businesses initially calling for a curfew, but for after-hours businesses, that means a major blow to their bottom line.

Businesses are now adapting to the city-issued curfew, with some businesses shifting their hours and some closing down indefinitely.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

I just opened this place a couple of days ago, I haven’t even been able to announce to people because I feel like now is not the time to tell people, 'Hey, I got a new business,'" said Kozue Nakaguchi, owner of Booyaka Lounge. "Emergency situation, we decided to open in the daytime instead, oh wow, but nobody knows we are open in the daytime, so it definitely affected us."

Booyaka Lougue is the expansion of Nakaguchi’s business next door, 464 Burger, a late-night eaterie that is typically open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Those hours were cut drastically short by the curfew issued for the downtown area.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Other business owners are closing earlier to give their employees enough time to leave the area before the curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m., although employees in downtown LA are exempt from the curfew. That means cutting employees' hours and a loss of business.

Nakaguchi says she’s also had to reduce her employee hours, but understands the challenging times people in many walks of life in LA are facing.

"Safety comes first, nobody wants to get hurt so I think the curfew maybe necessary but I just hope nobody will do crazy things anymore," said Nakaguchi.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 10 hours ago

Live updates: Weekend protests planned nationwide; court lets National Guard stay in LA

Celebrity News 32 mins ago

Alex Cooper says she's ‘coming for' people who allowed alleged harassment by Boston coach

The head of the Historic Core Business Improvement District says the city has discussed financial aid for the businesses impacted.

NBC4 reached out to Mayor Bass’ office and Council District 14 for any details, but we have not received a response.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LA
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us