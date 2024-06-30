Man shot and killed by Downey Police was wielding an airsoft style rifle

Alberto Nicolas Arenas, 29, was shot and killed by officers inside his home in Downey Saturday afternoon after brandishing an airsoft style rifle, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance in the 7100 block of Stewart and Gray Road, the Downey Police Department reported.

"Officers made several attempts to gain control and deescalate the situation; however, Arenas pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the officers. An Officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire. The suspect was treated at the scene by the Downey Fire Department and pronounced deceased at the scene. No one from the public nor any Downey officers were injured," wrote Downey Police.

Arenas' father, who is also named Alberto, said his son suffered from mental illness.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"He had like bouts of psychosis and schizophrenia," said Alberto. "I just, there's really nothing that could be done, nothing that would bring my son back."

Alberto said the police were called following a dispute with a neighbor after Arenas lit up fireworks in the backyard. He added that he was unaware that his son had an airsoft rifle.