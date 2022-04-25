lottery

Double Check Your Powerball Tickets Now: $2.2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Set to Expire

If the winner doesn't come forward by Monday night then the prize money goes to California schools.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Time is running out for the person who bought a winning lottery ticket in Riverside county six months ago.

If they they don't claim the ticket, then they could lose out on a $2.2 million Powerball prize.

The Lotto ticket was purchased on Oct. 27 at a Circle-K store in Perris. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers that night (3-26-51-35-6), missing only the red Powerball number (17).

Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The lottery is encouraging all players to double-check their Powerball tickets as soon as possible.

If a person believes they have the winning ticket, they’ll need to complete a California Lottery claim form.

