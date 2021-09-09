airlines

DOT Cracks Down on Airlines Withholding Refunds for Canceled Flights

Complaints from airline passengers soared in 2020, and are up over 500 percent, according to a new report

Delta Arlines
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Airline passengers during the pandemic got hit with a one-two punch, first having their flights canceled or rescheduled due to COVID disruptions, then having their money locked up by an airline that only offered a voucher. Now, the Department of Transportation, under orders from the White House, is cracking down.

Complaints from airline passengers soared in 2020, and are up over 500 percent, according to a new report by the agency, with over 100,000 submitted.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Passenger air travel was upended along with everything else in March 2020 as traffic plummeted to historic lows. Airlines were forced to cancel and reschedule flights and received billions in government funds to keep making payroll. But to keep flying, the airlines furloughed and laid off pilots and crew.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

U.S. & World

Covid-19 3 hours ago

CDC: Delta Led to More Severe Breakthrough Cases Than Expected, Risk 10x Higher for Unvaxxed

9/11 anniversary 4 hours ago

Twenty Years After 9/11, Responders and Survivors are Still Getting Sick

A man was arrested after becoming belligerent on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. The outbursts were captured by another passenger on the flight. American Airlines issued a statement saying the police were called to the plane to remove the man after landing.

This article tagged under:

airlinesDepartment of Transportation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us