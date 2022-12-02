‘Don't Throw It Away': Debit Cards Sent Via Mail Bring Hundreds of Dollars to Help Californians

Many people were left waiting for their gas reimbursement, but the state legislature decided instead to give people a debit card with money to cope with inflation.

The first payment cards have already been shipped to help combat inflation, but many people are still confused.

Now, part of the confusion is that the cards come from another state, and that has generated mistrust.

The debit card:

If you received an envelope that says “California Middle Class Tax Refund Card”, and it comes from Omaha, Nebraska, don't throw it away. It's not an offer of credit, or a scam, although it might appear to be, this card is actually a California payment, for Californians.

The debit card inside is issued by a New York bank, and it might be confusing, but it's not a scam. Indeed, it is the payment that approximately 11 million Californians recently began receiving to help with additional expenses due to inflation.

Payments range from $200 to $350 per person and are given to those who earn up to $250,000 a year. Many people who have received the card say they are confused as it comes with quite a few instructions, but don't worry, although it looks complicated, activating the card is not.

Simply call 1-800-240-0223, there you will need to enter the last six digits of your Social Security number and that is it.

Of course, be very careful if you receive text messages or emails with links to activate your card. Do not answer them, as these are scams.

How to withdraw your money:

It is very important, before withdrawing the money, that you keep in mind that depending on where you do it, you could be charged a fee.

So keep this in mind: if you withdraw money from a non-network bank, you'll be charged $1.25, just like if you withdraw money directly at a bank. However, it is free if you withdraw the money at the “All point” and “Money Pass” ATMs that are usually inside supermarkets and pharmacies. And it's also free to use the card to make purchases directly in stores.

The amount of your payment:

If you have questions, visit the California Franchise Tax Board page, ftb.ca.gov. There you will see, at the top, a link that says “Middle Class Tax Refund.”

There you can calculate the amount of your payment, if you have not received it, and even, with your zip code, https://mctrpayment.com/locator you can see the location of one of the ATMs where you can withdraw your money without paying additional fees. You can also call 1-800-542-9443.

If you haven't received your card yet, don't worry, they are just shipping out and they estimate they will continue to do so until the end of January. Remember that the cards will arrive directly at your address by mail, so if you receive emails telling you that you can activate your card there, don’t fall for them, they are scammers trying to collect your money.