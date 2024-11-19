Trump Administration

Trump chooses Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Oz unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican in 2022 and as an outspoken supporter of Trump.

By Fatima Hussein | The Associated Press

Dr. Oz and Donald Trump
Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump says he is nominating Dr. Mehmet Oz, who hosted a long-running television talk show, to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country,” Trump said in a statement. “He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget.”

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Oz unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican in 2022 and as an outspoken supporter of Trump.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump appointments and nominees

Here are some of the people that President-elect Donald Trump has named for high-profile positions in his administration. Positions in orange require Senate confirmation.

Source: NBC News

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us