DOJ Reaches Settlement in 2020 Cases Involving Lafayette Square Protesters

The Justice Department has reached a settlement in four cases stemming from law enforcement's response to racial justice demonstrations in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., just days after George Floyd's murder.

As part of the settlement, the United States Park Police agreed to revise its policies governing demonstrations and special events.

The new policy, released Wednesday, requires officers, except personnel in plain clothes, to be "clearly identifiable" as Park Police personnel, with fully visible badges and nameplates on outerwear, tactical gear and helmets.

