Dog Accidentally Shoots Owner in the Leg: Police

A Plano resident is injured after his dog accidentally shot him in the leg, police say.

Yes, you read that right.

According to the Plano Police Department, the pistol was tucked inside the owner's waistband at the time of the incident.

When the owner attempted to pick up the dog, the dog's paw became lodged in the trigger and fired the weapon, sending a bullet through the owner's thigh, police said.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, the man’s injury was not life-threatening.

Plano police reminded those with a License to Carry to be responsible.

When you are carrying a firearm, gun owners should make sure they have a safe holster that protects the trigger from any inadvertent discharges, police said.

Guns should be stored in a gun safe or other locking device to keep them out of the hands of others when they are not being carried.

Plano police said gun owners should always assume the weapon is loaded and treat it as such, and they should keep their fingers off the trigger until the weapon is ready to be fired.

Police also reminded gun owners to practice so that they know how and when to use their weapons.