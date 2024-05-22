Food & Drink

Dodgers team up with Tsukiji Gindaco to serve takoyaki in multi-year deal

Takoyaki -- superstar Shohei Ohtani's favorite menu item -- became available at Dodger Stadium concession stands this season.

By Karla Rendon

Among classic snacks like hot dogs and nachos, Dodger Stadium rolled out new dishes this season including one nosh-worthy morsel that’s Shohei Ohtani’s favorite menu item.

Takoyaki is now available at Chavez Ravine. The dish is made of chopped-up octopus tentacles mixed with pickled ginger, tempura scraps and at times, other items and then is deep fried. It’s typically topped with Kewpie mayonnaise paired with bonito flakes and/or green onions.

The new snack, which is a street food from Japan, has been a welcomed addition to the Dodger menu lineup. In Little Tokyo, fans said they would absolutely order the item at the ballpark.

“Yeah, of course (I would order it),” Chlore Carran said. “I don’t like hot dogs.”

“Sure, why not?” said Sharon Baylosas.

Ohtani, who was born in Oshu, Iwate in Japan, is a fan of the snack, so it’s no coincidence that the street food is now available for Dodger fans and visitors. His favorite brand of takoyaki is Tsukiji Gindaco, which has partnered with the team to include its savory product at the ballpark’s concession stands.

To further appeal to Angelenos, the new snack at Dodger Stadium can come with LA favorites such as guacamole, salsa and cheese.

