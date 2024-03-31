Meet the Dodgers ‘secret weapon,' Shohei Ohtani's new interpreter Will Ireton

In the realm of baseball's intricate tapestry, where every player has a story to tell, there is one solitary figure who has recently stepped into the spotlight.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' "secret weapon" does not come with a bat or a glove, but with words that bridge cultures and build connections.

His name is Will Ireton, and he is the man now entrusted with the role of interpreter for Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani in the wake of an illegal gambling scandal and accusations of "massive theft" involving his former translator Ippei Mizuhara.

Ireton's no stranger to the Dodgers organization, he's been an employee for nine consecutive seasons in various roles. The 35-year-old found himself in a unique position to seamlessly transition back into the role of translator when the Dodgers (and Ohtani) needed him most.

Now, Ireton embarks on a new, yet familiar chapter in a career journey that has been intertwined with passion, ambition, and an unwavering love of the game.

Ireton's journey into the world of baseball began in Tokyo, Japan on December 21, 1988. Born the son of a Japanese-American father, and a Spanish-Filipina mother, his family moved to Hawaii when he was 15, and he spent his teenage years at Mid-Pacific Institute in Honolulu where he played for the high school baseball team.

It was here on the big island that Ireton witnessed a melting pot of cultures that uniquely shaped his perspective and would later help define his approach to the game of baseball.

The next step on his journey brought him to sunny Southern California where he was a scholar-athlete at Occidental College and a member of the Japan club on campus. He later transferred to Menlo College, where he was the school valedictorian, graduating in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in International Business Management.

But before he ventured off into the business world, the allure of baseball beckoned. Ireton answered the call and returned to the sport he loved, playing for the Philippines National Team in the 2012 Asian Cup and the World Baseball Classic.

It was there, in Manila, that Ireton first worked as a translator for a teammate and the coach of the Philippines National Team, both of whom spoke Japanese.

Ireton's play on the field, and his language skills off the field, caught the attention of Major League Baseball. For the next two years, Ireton received invaluable experience interning with both the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, laying the groundwork for his eventual arrival with the Dodgers in 2016.

Ireton's arrival in Los Angeles coincided with the signing of two-time Eiji Sawamura Award (The Japanese equivalent of the Cy Young Award) winner Kenta Maeda, whom Ireton knew while working with the Nippon Professional Baseball League during the 2015 season.

As Maeda's interpreter, Ireton seamlessly bridged language barriers, earning the affectionate moniker "Will the Thrill" from Dodgers' president of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman for his infectious energy and dedication to his craft.

Ireton quickly became a team favorite as well. He would routinely shag fly balls during batting practice, accept challenges from players while wearing a tiger mask and singlet, dance and sing in the weight room, as well as survive the perpetual jokes and torment from Maeda.

Ireton did it all with an infectious smile and positive attitude. When Maeda was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 2020, Ireton did not go with him (as most interpreters do). Instead, he headed to Oklahoma City where he worked with the team's Triple-A affiliate, delving into player development and analytics.

His innate understanding of the game and its nuances allowed him to assume the title of Dodgers' performance operations manager in 2021 when he returned to the Big League club. A pivotal role that epitomizes his versatility and contributions to the Boys in Blue.

“There’s always players coming from Japan and so he always liaises on stuff like that ... and we count on him for a lot of things,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts of Ireton. “He’s like a hired gun, so whether it’s the minor leagues, a potential draftee, a potential trade or stuff that internally for that night’s game or kind of looking or projecting down the road and establishing, you know, building on relationships that we have in Japan, he’s the point person for the Dodgers.”

It was in this role and capacity that Ireton was with the team in Seoul, South Korea on March 21st, trying to help players improve their performance through analytics when the news broke that Ohtani's longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, had been fired amidst an illegal gambling scandal.

Suddenly, Ireton was thrust into a familiar role, but underneath the most unyielding of circumstances. Mizuhara had not just been Ohtani's interpreter and best friend since 2013, he was also the in-game interpreter for the Dodgers when fellow Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched.

With Yamamoto making his MLB debut that day, it was Ireton who would have to translate for not just Ohtani, but Yamamoto during the game against the San Diego Padres as well.

As the days followed, and the world waited to hear from Ohtani himself, it was Ireton who suddenly had a starring role in the saga as the two-time AL MVP's new trusted interpreter.

On Monday, March 25, with Ireton by his side, Ohtani spoke to reporters for the first time during a pregame press conference ahead of the Freeway Series game against his former team the Anaheim Angels. For 12 minutes, Ohtani vehemently denied any allegations that he bet on baseball, or any other sport for that matter. He emphatically stated that he never sent money to an illegal bookmaker and that he had been the victim of a massive heist construed by his trusted friend and former interpreter Mizuhara.

It's unknown how long Ireton will remain as Ohtani's interpreter, but one thing is for certain, he is now a key figure in the Dodgers' behind-the-scenes operations, Ireton's story continues to unfold, a tale of dedication, resilience, and the unyielding spirit of baseball.

“It’s kind of hard to say exactly what he does because he does so much,” said Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy about Ireton. “He’s one of those key pieces behind the scenes that never gets any credit, even though this whole operation would be tough to run without him.”

Roberts agrees with Muncy. Ahead of the Dodgers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, Roberts told reporters that because Mizuhara had acted as a "buffer" between Ohtani and the organization since he first signed with the team made communication difficult at times and that Ireton taking over could help relations internally.

"Actually, I would argue that it's going to help relations internally," said Roberts."Because there's no longer a buffer. I think that I've already seen it in the last couple of days. I think Shohei has been even more engaging with his teammates, and I think there's only an upside with that."

Ireton's presence, though often unseen, is felt in every aspect of the Dodgers organization, a reminder that greatness thrives not just on the field but also in the hearts and minds of those who elevate the game to new heights.

In the vibrant mosaic of baseball's rich tapestry, Will Ireton stands as a beacon of unity, connecting cultures, and shaping legacies that transcend boundaries—a true ambassador of the game and a testament to the power of passion and perseverance.