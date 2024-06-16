Dodgers' Mookie Betts fractures left hand after getting hit by pitch

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without one of their star players for quite some time.

Dodgers' shortstop Mookie Betts, one of the National League frontrunners for MVP this season, left the game in the seventh inning after he was hit by a 98 MPH fastball on his left wrist by Kansas City Royals reliever Dan Altavilla.

The pitch hit Betts near his wrist and he immediately fell to the ground in pain after impact. Betts was on the ground writhing in pain as Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts and team trainers came out to the batter's box to tend to him.

For both fans inside Dodger Stadium and those watching at home on their television, the sound of the impact of the ball making contact with Betts' hand, rang loudly throughout Chavez Ravine. As was Betts' reaction to the pain.

Betts was immediately removed from the game and X-rays were conducted at the stadium. After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was the first to break the news on Betts' fracture.

"It was a fracture," said a somber Roberts in his postgame press conference. "I don't have a timeline. It was the left hand. I think it was the metacarpal. He's going to be about for some time."

The metacarpal is a bone in your hand that connects the thumb and finger bones to your wrist. Metacarpal fractures are considered common injuries, especially in sports. Some require surgery, but most require rest and the use of a splint or a cast while the bone heals, which typically takes between four to eight weeks.

Roberts told reporters the fracture to Betts' left hand should not require surgery.

"No surgery, it's just going to be rest and let the bones heal," confirmed Roberts. "It's a big blow. I feel really bad for Mookie. He was having an MVP-type season. It's very unfortunate, but you have to move on, and that's what we're going to do. We're going to be fine. We have really good players."

Betts was batting .304 on the season, good for ninth in the all of MLB. His .405 on-base percentage was the fourth-best in all of baseball, and his 86 total hits were tied for fifth-best in the league.

"The pitch was up and in. I was holding my ground and unfortunately, it hit me in the hand," said Betts of the pitch. "My hand went numb and it hurt. Unfortunately, it's broken, and there's nothing we can do about it now."

Betts said he didn't know how long he would be out of the lineup, and would use the next several weeks as a chance to reset and take a mental break from the tolls of the game.

"Obviously I'll be watching the boys and cheering them on," said Betts. "It's just rest, maybe I'll use it as a mental break and be ready to go once it heals up."

Betts added he will see a hand specialist on Monday for a more accurate timeline.

The Dodgers won the game 3-0, and took two of three from the Royals in the three-game weekend series.