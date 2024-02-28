Docuseries unveils new findings in Bay Area serial killer cold cases

Two of the Bay Area's most notorious cold cases are returning to the spotlight in an all new docuseries on Max.

A San Francisco woman is investigating if her own late step-grandfather could be tied to the infamous Zodiac serial killer case in the late 1960s as well as the Santa Rosa hitchhiker murders in the early '70s.

Both cases baffled communities and remain unsolved to this day. Sierra Barter spent nearly two years looking into her own step-grandfather, Jim Mordecai, who grew up in Santa Rosa.

The entire investigation is now playing out in the docuseries "The Truth About Jim."

