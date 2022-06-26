Dive Team Recover Body of 9-Year-Old Who Went Missing in Lake Elsinore

The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Elsinore Sunday has been found, officials said.

Riverside County Sheriff’s responded to reports of a child drowning in Lake Elsinore Sunday morning.

The incident was first reported at approximately 10:35 a.m. where a 9-year-old boy had been swimming with his family and struggled to stay afloat, Riverside County Sheriff’s said.

Deputies were informed several children were playing near the docks on Launch Pointe Beach when two of them began having difficulties swimming, Riverside County Sheriff's said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the juveniles was brought to shore by a bystander, but the other child went under the water. The boy’s family tried to help him but they lost sight of him.

Aviation units were on scene but were unable to find him.

A dive team also responded to the scene and assisted in the search, locating the boy's body at around 2:37 p.m., officials said.

The Riverside County Coroner's office took the body of the victim, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.