Maryland

Disturbing Halloween decoration upsets neighbors in Maryland town

Some kids in the Bowie, Maryland, neighborhood said they find the decoration cool. Some parents, on the other hand, do not

By Derrick Ward

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some residents in a Bowie, Maryland, neighborhood think that one neighbor's Halloween decorations went too far and want the disturbing display taken down.

Video shows what looks like a body wrapped up in a black garbage bag dangling upside-down from a tree. The imagery of the decoration reminds some of a lynching.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

One resident said that although she's not against Halloween, she doesn't find it appropriate.

news Sep 27

Uber just jumped into the Halloween business

news Sep 30

East and Gulf coast ports strike, with ILA longshoremen walking off job from New England to Texas, stranding billions in trade

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"I was definitely frightened by it," the resident said. "It was definitely eye-catching [and] not something that you would typically see for a Halloween decoration."

The homeowner who put up the display told NBC Washington it was just a decoration. He bought it online on Amazon.

Juan Estrada, a resident, said he understands going all out for Halloween. When his kids were younger, he used to decorate all the time – from displaying a fake severed head to creating a crime scene with his car.

"I put an effigy down underneath, put some yellow tape around it and created a crime scene," Estrada said.

Despite being a proponent of Halloween decorations, he said he understands the connotations of a hanging body set up in a neighborhood. Still, he's not taking the decoration too seriously.

"Life is too short to worry about, you know, petty stuff," Estrada said.

A spokesperson from the Bowie Police Department told NBC Washington that there are no ordinances applying to this kind of display and that it's on private property in Bowie.

This article tagged under:

Maryland
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us