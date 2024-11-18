Distraught dog owner offers $5,000 reward for missing pet in North Hollywood

A Los Angeles couple is pleading with the public for help finding their beloved French bulldog who's been missing for two months, offering a $5,000 reward after going to extreme lengths to find the dog.

Mushie is a spayed black brindle Frenchie with a white chest, perky ears and no tail. She went missing on Sept. 17 in North Hollywood, near Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue.

“The sitter we booked through Rover had watched her multiple times. But on this night, we received a call from the sitter just 14 minutes after we had dropped her off saying she didn't know where Mushie was,'' owner Gabriella Sidhu told City News Service.

“We live in El Sereno over 30 minutes away and we did not want to be far from where she went missing in case there were sightings, so we decided to sleep in our car that night and for the next two weeks,” Sidhu continued. “We missed work and spent all of our time putting flyers up, speaking to anyone that would listen, posting on social media, and scouring sites for Mushie. We were tired physically and mentally but were determined to find her. We still are. After two weeks, we could no longer take time off from work and had to return. Every evening after work and every weekend, my partner and I use every bit of free time we have to drive to the Valley and search for our girl. This situation has consumed our lives. We are heartbroken and exhausted but we know we will find our girl and we won't give up until we do.”

Sidhu and her partner have plastered hundreds of signs with Mushie's photo all over the North Hollywood area, checked all the local animal shelters, visited vets, groomers and pet stores in person, emailed local libraries and schools, spoke to television news stations and made multiple pleas on social media.

They even got a search-and-rescue team with a bloodhound to come out, and have spoken to three animal communicators, or so-called pet mediums, to try and piece together where Mushie is. Sidhu tells CNS she has spent at least $5,000 so far on all the flyers, supplies, the search-and-rescue team, paid ads and lost wages -- all to no avail thus far. She's offering a $5,000 reward for Mushie's safe return, and the reward may also apply to any information that leads to the dog's return as well.

“My partner and I rescued her from a terrible life with a breeder,” she told CNS. “Because of her breed and her previous circumstances, she has several health issues and requires daily medications. She needs special food and treatment.”

Sidhu said there were a few sightings of Mushie after she went missing near Whitnall Dog Park and by Toluca Early Education Center. However, the sightings ended after the first few weeks, which now leads her to believe that the dog is with someone in their home.

“We believe someone has her and is taking care of her,” she said.

“They may not know the dog they found is Mushie and that she has a loving home. ... With the lack of sightings, we are hoping that by sharing this story it reaches the right person who has her or knows who has her. We hope it encourages them to come forward and do the right thing. We are offering a $5000 reward for her return, no questions asked. We are not looking to punish anyone, we just want our baby back.”

Anyone who sees a dog matching Mushie's description is asked to contact Sidhu at gabriellasidhu@yahoo.com, or 760-960-9272.