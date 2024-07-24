Disneyland employees avert strike with tentative labor agreement

A tentative agreement was reached between Disney and the company's theme park and resort workers in California, averting a strike, according to a union statement.

Thousands of workers at Disney's theme park and resort properties voted late Friday to authorize the potential strike, as contract negotiations dragged on over wages, sick leave and other benefits. A union statement issued Wednesday morning said its goals were achieved in a three-year contract that includes wage increases.

Details about the agreement were not immediately available.

The agreement is not final until it is accepted by union membership. A vote on the tentative agreement is scheduled for July 29.

"We achieved our goals – a three-year contract that contains significant wage increases for all cast members, seniority increases and the retention of premiums," the union said in its statement. "We also addressed issues that will make the attendance policy work better for cast members.

The strike authorization was approved by an overwhelming margin, nearly 99% of the members who cast votes, according to a union statement. The vote meant only that union leaders had the option to call a strike in the event that they are unable to negotiate a new contract deal with Disney.

Leaders from both sides returned to the bargaining table this week to hammer out a resolution.

“We greatly appreciate the important roles our cast members play in creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we remain committed to reaching an agreement that focuses on what matters most to them while positioning Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation,” the company said in an earlier statement.

Union members had been in talks with Disney over wage increases, safety measures, attendance policies and other benefits since April.