The happiest place on earth is about to make many families even happier.

The Disneyland Resort announced Thursday that the limited-time kids’ special ticket is back.

The offer starts at $50 per child for a one-park per day ticket, for children ages 3 through 9.

Guests may also choose to add up to three days and upgrade to a Park Hopper ticket at an additional charge.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The ticket is valid for The Disneyland and California Adventure Park.

In addition to the kids’ ticket, guests may check the theme park reservation calendar for select days priced at $104 per day for adults.

This special is not just for the parks. Disneyland is offering up to 25% off bookings of four nights or longer at any of the three on-site hotels.

All offers go on sale beginning Oct. 22 and will become redeemable starting Jan. 7 through March 20, 2025.

Updates on future discounts can be found here.