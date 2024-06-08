Disney

Disneyland employee dies after falling from moving golf cart in theme park backstage

Police are investigating the traffic collision in a backstage area of the Anaheim theme park.

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Exteriors And Landmarks - 2024
Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park, authorities said Saturday.

Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said authorities responded to the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday morning after a woman fell from a moving golf cart and struck her head.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Bonnye Mavis Lear, 60, of Fullerton, was transported to a local hospital in grave condition and later died from her injuries on Friday, June 7, according to Orange County Coroner spokesperson Sgt. Frank Gonzalez.

Club 33 employees were “terribly upset” after being notified of the death of their fellow cast member, Disneyland parlance for employees. Lear, a 24-year Disneyland employee, worked in membership support services at the members-only club.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, expressed his condolences and said the company was focused on supporting her family and coworkers.

“We are heartbroken,” Potrock said in a statement.

The death was reported earlier Saturday by the Orange County Register.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Disney
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us