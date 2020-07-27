Disney Parks Just Gave Fans a Merry Peek at Holiday Merchandise

CHRISTMAS IN JULY? Any super-dedicated holiday fan will tell you that the concept is, more than anything, a celebration-ready state of mind. For sure, you can bake a batch of snickerdoodles, and a tree-shaped cake, and you can string lights around the living room, and throw some vintage carols on the ol' hi-fi, but you need to look within your holiday-loving heart to connect with the Christmas in July spirit. And yet? It's always helpful when we see pictures and promises of fun to come, as far as conjuring that festive feeling goes.

THE DISNEY PARKS... are helping us find the July joy this week, thanks to a just-released sneak peek of "coming soon" holiday merchandise at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. Sweet t-shirts, pretty pillows, and the all-important Minnie ears are pictured, as well as several ornaments. On the line-up of beautiful baubles? "Princess and The Frog," "The Aristocats," "Moana," "Frozen," and several other Disney classics will festoon fans' trees and mantels this year. And if you're in the mood for a Christmassy coffee table tome that has a side of spooky Halloween fun? "Holiday Magic at Disney Parks" debuts this fall, and it is packed with pictures and tales of how the parks approach their seasonal decor.

FOR MORE MERRIMENT, and to peruse some of the previewed goodies, visit the Disney Parks blog now for a snickerdoodle-scented slice of Christmas in July.